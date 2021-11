Terza dose, la Gran Bretagna anticipa a 5 mesi (solo) la prenotazione del booster: ma la terza dose resta a 180 giorni dalla seconda

Most people who are eligible for the #COVID19 booster will be offered a dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.



This means your booster dose may be different from the vaccines you had for your first and second doses.



Find out more:https://t.co/nGDnNO45Rg pic.twitter.com/hrLYzN6ePo

— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 5, 2021