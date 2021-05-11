Russia, sparatoria in una scuola a Kazan: 11 morti tra bambini e professori. Due killer, uno ucciso

Esteri
Martedì 11 Maggio 2021
Russia, sparatoria in una scuola a Kazan: 11 morti tra bambini e professori. Due killer, presi ostaggi

Paura e morte in un attacco in una scuola di Kazan, in Russia: il bilancio è di 11 vittime e molte persone sono ricoverate in ospedale: lo riferiscono i servizi di emergenza locali citati dall'agenzia Ria Novosti. I feriti in tutto sarebbero almeno 10. I killer erano 2, uno è stato ucciso.

Secondo fonti citate da Interfax, le vittime sono molti studenti e un insegnante. 

 

Uno degli autori della strage, è un adolescente di 17 anni. Di lui in Rete ci sono alcune immagini, legato dalla polizia all'interno dell'istituto. Il secondo assalitore avrebbe preso in ostaggio diverse persone ma poi sarebbe stato ucciso,  stando al Mash Telegram. Sul posto intanto, ha riferito il quotidiano economico Kommersant, è arrivato il presidente del Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. I feriti al momento sono 32, tra le vittime ci sarebbero anche due ragazzi morti dopo essere precipitati dal terzo piano dell'edificio scolastico mentre cercavano di mettersi in salvo. 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:43 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

ESTERI

OROSCOPO DI BRANKO

L'Oroscopo di Branko
Il cielo oggi vi dice che...
Branko legge e racconta le parole delle stelle, segno per segno...

LE PIÚ LETTE

PIEMME

CONCESSIONARIA DI PUBBLICITÁ

www.piemmeonline.it
Per la pubblicità su questo sito, contattaci