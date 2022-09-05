La Russia impone sanzioni a 25 cittadini americani, nella lista anche Sean Penn e Ben Stiller

La Russia rilancia e così ha imposto sanzioni personali a 25 cittadini statunitensi, tra cui gli attori e registi Sean Penn e Ben Stiller.
Russia expands list of banned US citizens. Latest round bars, among others, infamously powerful foreign policy hawks Sean Penn and Ben Stiller from doing their nefarious work on the soil of The Federation. https://t.co/B7sU0QfXPe
— Carl Fridh Kleberg (@FridhKleberg) September 5, 2022
Lo riporta la Tass citando il ministero degli Esteri russo, precisando che si tratta di una contromisura riferita alle sanzioni imposte da Washington a persone ed entità russe.
