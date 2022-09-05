Hai scelto di rifiutare i cookie

La Russia impone sanzioni a 25 cittadini americani, nella lista anche Sean Penn e Ben Stiller

La contromisura è riferita alle sanzioni imposte da Washington a persone ed entità russe

Esteri
Lunedì 5 Settembre 2022
La Russia rilancia e così ha imposto sanzioni personali a 25 cittadini statunitensi, tra cui gli attori e registi Sean Penn e Ben Stiller.

Lo riporta la Tass citando il ministero degli Esteri russo, precisando che si tratta di una contromisura riferita alle sanzioni imposte da Washington a persone ed entità russe.

