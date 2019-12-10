La Regina Elisabetta condivide su Instagram il video del suo primo discorso di Natale: ed è subito The Crown
Sembra un episodio di The Crown ma non lo è: sull'Instagram della famiglia reale è spuntato un video del primo messaggio televisivo della Regina Elisabetta, a Natale del 1957. Quell'anno la Regina era salita al trono da cinque anni e si cimentò nella prima diretta video reale, live dalla Long Library di Sandringham, Norfolk, dove stava trascorrendo le feste.
E, si spiega su Instagram, fu proprio il nonno di Elisabetta, Giorgio V, a leggere il primo messaggio di Natale nel 1932 con un discorso scritto dal poeta e scrittore Rudyard Kipling.
1957 saw The Queen’s first televised Christmas message, broadcast live from the Long Library at Sandringham, Norfolk. The Queen’s grandfather, King George V broadcast the first Christmas message in 1932. The text for King George’s speech was written by poet and writer Rudyard Kipling and included the words, “I speak now from my home and from my heart to you all.” . Follow #ARoyalChristmas throughout December 🎄 and watch the 1957 broadcast in full via the link in our bio ✨
Martedì 10 Dicembre 2019, 11:51