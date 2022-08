Putin e il bonus "madre eroina": 16mila euro a chi partorisce e cresce dieci o più figli

🟠#Putin has just introduced a new Russian state award – “#Hero-#Mother.”



🟠You get 1mn rubles ($16,000) for having ten children once the tenth is a year old



🟠The "Heroic Mother Medal" was last awarded in the Soviet Union (with 8 children) pic.twitter.com/Ben58Fonej

— Saida Zahidova (@Saida_Zahidova) August 15, 2022