Babysitter stupra tre sorelline per due anni: condanna a 270 anni di carcere

di Federica Macagnone

Andrew F. Kowalczyk

PORTLAND, Ore. – A former Portland man has been sentenced to 270 years in prison for sexually abusing, exploiting, and torturing three kids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.



Andrew Franklin Kowalczyk, 44, pic.twitter.com/9VVytOoh4D — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) September 11, 2019

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA