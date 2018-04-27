Perde le gambe in un incidente, sale 2.744 gradini con le braccia: «Nulla è impossibile»

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Mandy Horvath aveva perso entrambe le gambe dopo un incidente. Quattro anni dopo, ha raggiunto la vetta del Manitou Incline, in Colorado. Sono 2744 gradini, in una delle più alte scale di questo tipo nel mondo. E' stata anche soprannominata il "santo Graal del cardio", e viene usata anche dagli atleti per allenarsi. Horvath ha documentato la sua impresa su Instagram per mostrare "che non esiste assolutamente nulla di impossibile".