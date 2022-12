Iran, liberata Sonia Sharifi: la 17enne in carcere accusata di "guerra contro Dio". «Pagata cauzione di 10mila euro»

Incredible! #SoniaSharifi, a 17 years old student arrested almost a month ago in Abdanan, was released on bail today from Ilam prison. This is how people in her hometown welcomed her. so telling. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution #سونيا_شريفی pic.twitter.com/rHZBrsvh1L

— Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) December 15, 2022