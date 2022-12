Deputato miliardario russo (critico di Putin) morto in India: «È caduto dal terzo piano». Per Mosca è un suicidio

#INDIA: Russian politician and billionaire Pavel #Antov "fell" from a 3rd floor hotel balcony and died. His friend died few days prior at the same hotel. Consulate of #Russia in India already announced the death as a suicide. Antov was critical of Putin's invasion of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xrWxToAxgF

— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 26, 2022