Si chiama Chase Poust, ha 7 anni, e negli Stati Uniti è già un eroe. Perché? Ha salvato il padre e la sorella che stavano annegando, nuotando per oltre un'ora verso riva così da chiedere aiuto. L'incidente avviene venerdì scorso.

A 7-year-old boy in Florida is being hailed a hero after he swam ashore to get help when his sister and dad got swept away by a current https://t.co/AP3qvkLFKW