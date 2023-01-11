Vincitori Golden Globes 2023, attori e film premiati: da Spielberg a Colin Farrell, trionfa anche "White Lotus" (ambientata a Taormina)

Ecco tutti i premiati della serata di ieri: l'attesissimo Avatar di Cameron non vince neanche un premio

Cultura
Mercoledì 11 Gennaio 2023
Vincitori Golden Globe 2023: da Spielberg a Colin Farrell tutti i film e gli attori premiati

"Gli Spiriti dell'Isola" e "The Fabelmans" sono i miglior film del 2022 nella categoria commedia e film drammatico. Questo il verdetto dei Golden Globes 2023 annunciato in una diretta tv in cui ha fatto un'apparizione cameo il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Basheers of Insheerins", diretto da Martin McDonagh, era arrivato alla serata dei Globes da favorito con ben otto candidature. Steven Spielberg, premiato anche come miglior regista, aveva vinto prima di adesso già tre Golden Globes dopo aver collezionato ben venti nomination. 

Ecco tutti i premiati e i vincitori

Miglior film drammatico

Vincitore: The Fabelmans 

Altri candidati: 

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior commedia o musical

Vincitore: Gli spiriti dell'isola 

Altri candidati: 

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Babylon

Migliore regia

Vincitore: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans 

Altri candidati: 

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (commedia o musical)

Vincitrice Miglior Attrice: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Altre candidate 

  • Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio

Vincitore Miglior Attore: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin  

Altri candidati: 

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (drammatico)

Miglior Attrice: Cate Blanchett, Tár  

Altre candidate: 

  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Miglior attore: Austin Butler, Elvis  

Altri candidati 

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Miglior attrice e attore non protagonista

Miglior Attrice non protagonista: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever  

Altri candidati: 

  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Miglior attore non protagonista: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once  

Altri candidati: 

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

Vincitore: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Altri candidati: 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
  • Rrr (India)
  • Close (Belgio)
  • Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

Miglior film d'animazione

Vincitore: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Altri candidati: 

  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Il gatto con gli stivali - L'ultimo desiderio
  • Red
  • Inu-Oh

Miglior canzone, Colonna Sonora e Sceneggiatura 

Miglior Canzone: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Altri candidati: 

  • Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Miglior colonna sonora: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Altri candidati: 

  • Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior sceneggiatura: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Altri candidati: 

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Serie tv 


Miglior serie drammatica: House of the Dragon
Altri candidati: 

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • Ozark
  • Severance 

Miglior serie commedia o musical: Abbott Elementary

Altre candidati: 

  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Mercoledì

Miglior attrice e attore in Serie tv 

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica: Zendaya, Euphoria

Altre candidate: 

  • Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Altri candidati: 

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Altre candidate: 

  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Altri candidati:

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
     

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie: Julia Garner, Ozark

Altre candidate:

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Altri candidati: 

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Vincitore: The White Lotus: Sicily

Altri candidati: 

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam e Tommy
  • The Dropout

Migliori attori (Film TV o miniserie) 

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Altre candidate:

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam e Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Altre candidate: 

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Altre candidate: 

  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Altri candidati: 

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy
