"Gli Spiriti dell'Isola" e "The Fabelmans" sono i miglior film del 2022 nella categoria commedia e film drammatico. Questo il verdetto dei Golden Globes 2023 annunciato in una diretta tv in cui ha fatto un'apparizione cameo il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The Basheers of Insheerins", diretto da Martin McDonagh, era arrivato alla serata dei Globes da favorito con ben otto candidature. Steven Spielberg, premiato anche come miglior regista, aveva vinto prima di adesso già tre Golden Globes dopo aver collezionato ben venti nomination.
Ecco tutti i premiati e i vincitori.
Miglior film drammatico
Vincitore: The Fabelmans
Altri candidati:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior commedia o musical
Vincitore: Gli spiriti dell'isola
Altri candidati:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- Babylon
Migliore regia
Vincitore: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Altri candidati:
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (commedia o musical)
Vincitrice Miglior Attrice: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Altre candidate
- Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
Vincitore Miglior Attore: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Altri candidati:
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (drammatico)
Miglior Attrice: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Altre candidate:
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Miglior attore: Austin Butler, Elvis
Altri candidati
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Miglior attrice e attore non protagonista
Miglior Attrice non protagonista: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Altri candidati:
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Miglior attore non protagonista: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Altri candidati:
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
Vincitore: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Altri candidati:
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
- Rrr (India)
- Close (Belgio)
- Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
Miglior film d'animazione
Vincitore: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Altri candidati:
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Il gatto con gli stivali - L'ultimo desiderio
- Red
- Inu-Oh
Miglior canzone, Colonna Sonora e Sceneggiatura
Miglior Canzone: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Altri candidati:
- Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Miglior colonna sonora: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Altri candidati:
- Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior sceneggiatura: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Altri candidati:
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Serie tv
Miglior serie drammatica: House of the Dragon
Altri candidati:
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
Miglior serie commedia o musical: Abbott Elementary
Altre candidati:
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Mercoledì
Miglior attrice e attore in Serie tv
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica: Zendaya, Euphoria
Altre candidate:
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Altri candidati:
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Altre candidate:
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Altri candidati:
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie: Julia Garner, Ozark
Altre candidate:
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Altri candidati:
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
Vincitore: The White Lotus: Sicily
Altri candidati:
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam e Tommy
- The Dropout
Migliori attori (Film TV o miniserie)
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Altre candidate:
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam e Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Altre candidate:
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Altre candidate:
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Altri candidati:
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy
-
