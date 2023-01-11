"Gli Spiriti dell'Isola" e "The Fabelmans" sono i miglior film del 2022 nella categoria commedia e film drammatico. Questo il verdetto dei Golden Globes 2023 annunciato in una diretta tv in cui ha fatto un'apparizione cameo il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Basheers of Insheerins", diretto da Martin McDonagh, era arrivato alla serata dei Globes da favorito con ben otto candidature. Steven Spielberg, premiato anche come miglior regista, aveva vinto prima di adesso già tre Golden Globes dopo aver collezionato ben venti nomination.

Ecco tutti i premiati e i vincitori.

Miglior film drammatico

Vincitore: The Fabelmans

Altri candidati:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior commedia o musical

Vincitore: Gli spiriti dell'isola

Altri candidati:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Babylon

Migliore regia

Vincitore: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Altri candidati:

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (commedia o musical)

Vincitrice Miglior Attrice: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Altre candidate

Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio

Vincitore Miglior Attore: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Altri candidati:

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Miglior attrice e Miglior attore (drammatico)

Miglior Attrice: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Altre candidate:

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Miglior attore: Austin Butler, Elvis

Altri candidati

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Miglior attrice e attore non protagonista

Miglior Attrice non protagonista: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Altri candidati:

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Miglior attore non protagonista: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Altri candidati:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

Vincitore: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Altri candidati:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)

Rrr (India)

Close (Belgio)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)

Miglior film d'animazione

Vincitore: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Altri candidati:

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Il gatto con gli stivali - L'ultimo desiderio

Red

Inu-Oh

Miglior canzone, Colonna Sonora e Sceneggiatura

Miglior Canzone: Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Altri candidati:

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Miglior colonna sonora: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Altri candidati:

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Miglior sceneggiatura: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Altri candidati:

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Serie tv



Miglior serie drammatica: House of the Dragon

Altri candidati:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Miglior serie commedia o musical: Abbott Elementary

Altre candidati:

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mercoledì

Miglior attrice e attore in Serie tv

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica: Zendaya, Euphoria

Altre candidate:

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Altri candidati:

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Altre candidate:

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Altri candidati:

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie: Julia Garner, Ozark

Altre candidate:

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Altri candidati:

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Miglior miniserie o film per la tv

Vincitore: The White Lotus: Sicily

Altri candidati:

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam e Tommy

The Dropout

Migliori attori (Film TV o miniserie)

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Altre candidate:

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam e Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Altre candidate:

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Altre candidate:

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Altri candidati: