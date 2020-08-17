Sharon Stone: «Mia sorella ha il Covid-19, uno di voi senza mascherina ha fatto questo»

L'attrice di "Basic Instinct" scrive che sua sorella aveva già il lupus, «e ora ha anche il Covid-19»: «Lei non ha un sistema immunitario. L'unico luogo in cui andava era la farmacia». Ma soprattutto si rivolge a chi non vuole indossare la mascherina, a chi non mostra rispetto per gli altri. «Dove lei vive non fanno i tamponi, tranne ai sintomatici, e poi si deve aspettare cinque giorni per avere il risultato». Sharon chiede inoltre a tutti di pregare per i suoi familiari, e ottiene molta solidarietà da amici e followers.
Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband, my dear friend Bruce 🤍🙏🏻🌿 Repost from @thekellystone • This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid.
My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please 💜.
