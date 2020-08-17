Sharon Stone: «Mia sorella ha il Covid-19, uno di voi senza mascherina ha fatto questo»

Ultimo aggiornamento: 14:36

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sharon Stone ha postato su Instagram una foto della sorella Kelly, in ospedale per il: «Qualcuno di voi ha fatto questo, indossate la mascherina, per favore». Successivamente l'attrice, 62 anni, ha postato una foto della sorella e del marito Bruce, scattata lo scorso 13 marzo, in Montana, quando pensavano che il coronavirus non li avrebbe mai raggiunti, nel loro rifugio remoto.L'attrice di "Basic Instinct" scrive che sua sorella aveva già il lupus, «e ora ha anche il Covid-19»: «Lei non ha un sistema immunitario. L'unico luogo in cui andava era la farmacia». Ma soprattutto si rivolge a chi non vuole indossare la mascherina, a chi non mostra rispetto per gli altri. «Dove lei vive non fanno i tamponi, tranne ai sintomatici, e poi si deve aspettare cinque giorni per avere il risultato». Sharon chiede inoltre a tutti di pregare per i suoi familiari, e ottiene molta solidarietà da amici e followers.