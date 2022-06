Mary Mara, morta annegata nel fiume: la tragica fine dell'attrice di «E.R.» e «Law & Order»

Crushed to learn of Mary Mara’s untimely passing. We performed together back in 2008 in Malcolm Danare’s “In Heat” at the Lost Playhouse in LA. She was plowing through the aftereffects of Chemo. Brave, brilliant, Uber-talented. Earth will be much less-colorful without her. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/sj1U8c6hyK

— Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) June 28, 2022