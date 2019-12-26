Madonna sta male, cancellato il tour negli Usa: «Dolore indescrivibile, devo dar retta al mio corpo»

Il dolore non dà pace a Madonna al punto che è costretta a cancellare di nuovo il suo tour in Nord America. In un video su Instagram, la popstar parla di un dolore indescrivibile al punto da lasciarla in lacrime durante un momento della tappa di Madame X a Miami. «Mentre salivo la scala per cantare 'Batukà sabato sera a Miami - scrive Madonna sul social media - ero in lacrime per il dolore causato dalle mie lesioni alla gamba che è stato indicibile negli ultimi giorni...mi considero una guerriera, non mollo mai tuttavia ora è il momento di dare retta al mio corpo e di accettare che il dolore è preoccupante». Madonna poi si scusa con i suoi fan per essere stata costretta a cancellare il suo ultimo show.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:26

