Johnny Wactor, morto l'attore di “General Hospital”: ucciso a colpi di pistola durante un furto. Aveva 37 anni

L'attore di «General Hospital» Johnny Wactor, di 37 anni, è stato ucciso a colpi di arma da fuoco a Los Angeles. È avvenuto durante un furto.

The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2wlIM1TpAB

— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 27, 2024