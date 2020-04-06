Coronavirus, John Taylor dei Duran Duran: «Sono guarito, il Covid non è sempre un assassino»

Ci sono anche storie a lieto fine legate al coronavirus. Come ad esempio quella del bassista e cofondatore dei Duran Duran, John Taylor, che è guarito. In un post sul profilo Instagram della band, sottolinea che il Covid-19 «non è sempre un assassino». «Cari amici miei - esordisce il musicista britannico che compirà 60 anni il prossimo 20 giugno - dopo aver riflettuto, ho deciso di condividere con voi che sono risultato positivo al corona virus quasi tre settimane fa. Forse sono un 59enne particolarmente robusto - mi piace pensare di esserlo - o ho avuto la fortuna di avere solo una forma lieve di Covid 19 - ma dopo circa una settimana di quella che definirei una influenza con il turbo ne sono uscito sentendomi bene. Anche se devo ammettere che non pensavo che la quarantena mi avrebbe dato la possibilità di riprendermi davvero».

«Dico questo in risposta all'enorme quantità di paura generata dalla pandemia, in parte del tutto giustificata, e il mio cuore si rivolge a tutti coloro che hanno dovuto affrontare una perdita e un dolore reali. Ma voglio farvi sapere che non è sempre un assassino, e possiamo e vogliamo battere questa cosa». «Mando amore a tutti i miei amici e fan, in Italia in particolare, nel Regno Unito e negli Stati Uniti e in tutti i luoghi del mondo che ho avuto la fortuna di visitare nei miei viaggi con i Duran Duran. Non vedo l'ora di tornare sul palco, condividendo nuova musica, amore e gioia. Restate al sicuro, restate connessi e diventate creativi!», conclude Taylor.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:26

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA