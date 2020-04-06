Coronavirus, John Taylor dei Duran Duran: «Sono guarito, il Covid non è sempre un assassino»

Ci sono anche storie a lieto fine legate al coronavirus. Come ad esempio quella del bassista e cofondatore dei Duran Duran, John Taylor, che è guarito. In un post sul profilo Instagram della band, sottolinea che il Covid-19 «non è sempre un assassino». «Cari amici miei - esordisce il musicista britannico che compirà 60 anni il prossimo 20 giugno - dopo aver riflettuto, ho deciso di condividere con voi che sono risultato positivo al corona virus quasi tre settimane fa. Forse sono un 59enne particolarmente robusto - mi piace pensare di esserlo - o ho avuto la fortuna di avere solo una forma lieve di Covid 19 - ma dopo circa una settimana di quella che definirei una influenza con il turbo ne sono uscito sentendomi bene. Anche se devo ammettere che non pensavo che la quarantena mi avrebbe dato la possibilità di riprendermi davvero».
«Dico questo in risposta all'enorme quantità di paura generata dalla pandemia, in parte del tutto giustificata, e il mio cuore si rivolge a tutti coloro che hanno dovuto affrontare una perdita e un dolore reali. Ma voglio farvi sapere che non è sempre un assassino, e possiamo e vogliamo battere questa cosa». «Mando amore a tutti i miei amici e fan, in Italia in particolare, nel Regno Unito e negli Stati Uniti e in tutti i luoghi del mondo che ho avuto la fortuna di visitare nei miei viaggi con i Duran Duran. Non vedo l'ora di tornare sul palco, condividendo nuova musica, amore e gioia. Restate al sicuro, restate connessi e diventate creativi!», conclude Taylor.
DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤