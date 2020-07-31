Virus, Bryan Cranston di “Breaking Bad”: «Ho avuto il coronavirus, ho donato il mio plasma per la ricerca»

Bryan Cranston ha avuto il coronavirus. A rivelarlo su Instagram l’attore di Breaking Bad, che spiega di essere in via di guarigione e di aver sviluppato anticorpi, e di aver deciso di donare il suo plasma per contribuire alla ricerca. Nel video, Cranston mostra ai suoi fan come funziona il processo di donazione del plasma presso il Blood and Platelet Center della UCLA: «Voglio annunciare di aver avuto il Covid-19 qualche tempo fa. Sono stato fortunato, i sintomi erano molto leggeri. Quindi ho pensato che forse avrei potuto fare qualcosa: ho iniziato un programma alla UCLA, speriamo che donando il plasma possa aiutare le altre persone». Il processo, spiega, dura circa un’ora, che lui ha passato guardando “Un volto nella folla” con Andy Griffith.

Ultimo aggiornamento: 10:39

