Dopo aver mangiato la banana di Cattelan, David Datuna lancia la mostra con opere commestibili

Lo scorso dicembre aveva stupito tutti mangiando la famosa banana di Maurizio Cattelan - già venduta per 120 mila dollari con il titolo "Comedian" - filmando il proprio gesto come una riuscita, e virale, performance. Ora, forte della sua esperienza "gastronomica" di Art Basel a Miami, l'artista David Datuna resta sul tema, e propone un'intera mostra in cui tutte le opere sono commestibili.
La mostra - che non poteva chiamarsi che "Hungry Artist", ovvero artista affamato - si apre proprio oggi a New York, persso la Galleria Ca' d'Oro, come documenta lo stesso americano (di origini georgiane) che vive a Manhattan. «Rispetto Cattelan, lo adoro. Ma io sono solo un artista che mangia un altro artista», aveva detto Datuna dopo il suo "morso" mediatico.
DAVID DATUNA LAUNCHES THE “HUNGRY ARTIST” EXHIBIT Participants will be guided by David in creating their own art using the most common objects found in every New York City bodega The exhibit will take place at Galleria Ca'd'Oro, at 179 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, on February 20th, 2020 from 6pm -8pm. Says Datuna: “What I started with the Hungry Artist in Miami is a new way of communication and a revolution of consciousness. What we perceive as materialism is nothing but social conditioning. Any meaningful interaction with an object could turn it to art. I am a hungry artist, and I am hungry for new interactions.”
Gli spettatori sono invitati a staccare dal muro le opere - banane, kiwi, ma anche semplici foglie di lattuga - e a mangiarsele. Uno spettacolo gastronomico e interattivo offerto al prezzo di 450 dollari, il "certificato" da acquistare i cui proventi andranno a una organizzazione che finanzia la ricerca contro il cancro.
«Qualsiasi interazione significativa con un oggetto potrebbe trasformarlo in arte, che sia esso una banana o una verdura», spiega Datuna su Instagram, annunciando la mostra. «Il percorso iniziato come Hungry Artist a Miami è un nuovo modo di comunicare e una rivoluzione della coscienza. Ciò che percepiamo come materialismo non è altro che il frutto di condizionamento sociale». Chissà che l'idea di Datuna non faccia proseliti tra gli chef stellati, abituati a mostrare i propri piatti con grande senso artistico, e spesso anche a venderli a prezzi elevati.
Ultimo aggiornamento: 15:16 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DAVID DATUNA LAUNCHES THE “HUNGRY ARTIST” EXHIBIT Participants will be guided by David in creating their own art using the most common objects found in every New York City bodega The exhibit will take place at Galleria Ca'd'Oro, at 179 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, on February 20th, 2020 from 6pm -8pm. Says Datuna: “What I started with the Hungry Artist in Miami is a new way of communication and a revolution of consciousness. What we perceive as materialism is nothing but social conditioning. Any meaningful interaction with an object could turn it to art. I am a hungry artist, and I am hungry for new interactions.”