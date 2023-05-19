Andy Rourke, morto il bassista degli Smiths: aveva 59 anni e lottava contro un tumore al pancreas

Rourke aveva suonato anche con Sinead O'Connor e Dolores dei Cranberries

Venerdì 19 Maggio 2023
È morto Andy Rourke, il bassista degli Smiths aveva 59 anni.

Ad annunciarlo, sui social, Johnny Marry, chitarrista della stessa band. «È con profonda tristezza che annunciamo la scomparsa di Andy Rourke dopo una lunga malattia con cancro al pancreas. Andy sarà ricordato come un'anima gentile e bella da coloro che lo conoscevano e come un musicista estremamente dotato dagli appassionati di musica. Chiediamo privacy in questo triste momento», ha scritto Johnny Marr.

Rourke ha suonato con gli Smiths in classici come This Charming Man e There Is a Light That Never Goes Out ed è stato anche coautore di brani di Morrissey dopo lo scioglimento del gruppo. Ha anche suonato con Sinead O'Connor, i Pretenders e con la cantante dei Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan.

In rete molti colleghi gli stanno rendendo omaggio: come il bassista degli Suede, Mat Osman, che mette in evidenza il sound riconoscibile di Rourke; il cantante dei Charlatans, Tim Burgess, che fu ispirato da lui; il produttore degli Smiths, Stephen Street, che ne parla come di un eccellente musicista e di una persona adorabile. Il bassista dei New Order, Tom Chapman, che decide di fare il musicista grazie all'ispirazione di Rourke.

