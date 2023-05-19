Andy Rourke, morto il bassista degli Smiths: aveva 59 anni e lottava contro un tumore al pancreas

È morto Andy Rourke, il bassista degli Smiths aveva 59 anni. cancro al pancreas. Andy sarà ricordato come un'anima gentile e bella da coloro che lo conoscevano e come un musicista estremamente dotato dagli appassionati di musica. Chiediamo privacy in questo triste momento», ha scritto Johnny Marr.

Rourke ha suonato con gli Smiths in classici come This Charming Man e There Is a Light That Never Goes Out ed è stato anche coautore di brani di Morrissey dopo lo scioglimento del gruppo. Ha anche suonato con Sinead O'Connor, i Pretenders e con la cantante dei Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

In rete molti colleghi gli stanno rendendo omaggio: come il bassista degli Suede, Mat Osman, che mette in evidenza il sound riconoscibile di Rourke; il cantante dei Charlatans, Tim Burgess, che fu ispirato da lui; il produttore degli Smiths, Stephen Street, che ne parla come di un eccellente musicista e di una persona adorabile. Il bassista dei New Order, Tom Chapman, che decide di fare il musicista grazie all'ispirazione di Rourke.